Sports

Rory McIlroy eyes Masters triumph amid elbow setback

Rory McIlroy is aiming to become the sixth golfer in history to win all four major tournaments

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 01, 2025
Rory McIlroy eyes Masters triumph amid elbow setback
Rory McIlroy eyes Masters triumph amid elbow setback

Rory McIlroy, currently ranked as the world number two golfer, has been dealing with an elbow problem as he prepares for next week's Masters tournament.

Despite this issue, he played well at the Houston Open, finishing in a tie for fifth place with a strong final round score of 64, six under par.

However, he mentioned that the elbow problem had been bothering him during the event.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, the player said, “My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta.”

"I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in [on Monday], we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time,” the 35-year-old added.

The Masters which is one of the four major golf tournaments is the only one that McIlroy has not won yet.

McIlroy is aiming to become the sixth golfer in history to win all four major tournaments.

Related: Paige Bueckers leads UConn to historic 24th Final Four appearance

The tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia from April 10 to April 13.

McIlroy has had a successful start to the 2025 season. He has achieved victories on the PGA Tour, winning both the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

Related: Cristiano Ronaldo clash puts Pioli’s Al-Nassr future in doubt amid Roma links

Paige Bueckers leads UConn to historic 24th Final Four appearance
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to historic 24th Final Four appearance
Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat
Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat
Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Lewis Hamilton trust issues with Ferrari exposed after Chinese GP disappointment
Lewis Hamilton trust issues with Ferrari exposed after Chinese GP disappointment
Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals
Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals
Ilia Malinindefends skates to victory to defend world title
Ilia Malinindefends skates to victory to defend world title
Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules
Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post
PUBG Mobile partners with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End crossover
PUBG Mobile partners with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End crossover
Arsenal appoints Andrea Berta as sporting director in major move
Arsenal appoints Andrea Berta as sporting director in major move
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller