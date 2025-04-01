Rory McIlroy eyes Masters triumph amid elbow setback

Rory McIlroy, currently ranked as the world number two golfer, has been dealing with an elbow problem as he prepares for next week's Masters tournament.
Despite this issue, he played well at the Houston Open, finishing in a tie for fifth place with a strong final round score of 64, six under par.
However, he mentioned that the elbow problem had been bothering him during the event.
Speaking to the Golf Channel, the player said, “My right elbow has been bothering me a little bit so I'll maybe just get some treatment on that and make sure that is OK going into Augusta.”
"I've got my coach Michael Bannon coming in [on Monday], we'll do some work and make sure everything is in good shape for a week's time,” the 35-year-old added.
The Masters which is one of the four major golf tournaments is the only one that McIlroy has not won yet.
McIlroy is aiming to become the sixth golfer in history to win all four major tournaments.
The tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia from April 10 to April 13.
McIlroy has had a successful start to the 2025 season. He has achieved victories on the PGA Tour, winning both the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.
