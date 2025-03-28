Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo clash puts Pioli’s Al-Nassr future in doubt amid Roma links

Stefano Pioli currently earns €12 million per season with Al-Nassr but his contract includes a break clause

  March 28, 2025
Stefano Pioli might leave his club, Al-Nassr at the end of this season because his contract includes a break clause.

There are rumours of tension between Pioli and Cristiano Ronaldo, which could contribute to his departure.

This friction reportedly escalated after Pioli substituted Ronaldo early during a recent 3-1 victory over Al Kholood.

At the same time, Pioli is being linked with a move to Roma as the club is searching for a new head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Claudio Ranieri, the current manager who is set to take on a directorial role after this season hinted in his press conference that the new coach might not be immediately welcomed by everyone and Pioli fits this scenario.

This statement aligns with Pioli's situation, as his past experience managing Lazio, Roma’s city rivals, could make his appointment controversial among some fans.

There were already rumours in September about Pioli potentially joining Roma when the club fired Daniele De Rossi just four games into the Serie A season.

However, by that time Pioli had already agreed to join Al-Nassr so Roma ended up appointing Ivan Juric instead.

Pioli currently earns €12 million per season with Al-Nassr but his contract includes a break clause that could be triggered in June.

If this happens, he would be free to leave and negotiate with other clubs before the 2025-26 season begins.

