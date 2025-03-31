Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules

Novak Djokovic has been slapped with a hefty fine in Spain because of his luxurious villa.
According to Tennis 365, the 24-time Grand Slam winner and his wife Jelena own a luxurious villa in the southern Spanish resort area Costa del Sol that is worth £8.5m. The couple, along with their two kids, Stefan and Tara, prefer to spend family time in the villa.
The Djokovic family in 2022 decided to renovate the villa, but they did not follow the strict rules of the local authorities, which later led to a heavy fine.
As per the Spanish news outlet Marbella24horas report, “The City Council of Marbella has been pursuing a process to restore planning legality against the Serbian and his wife since February 2024. The reason is that they have carried out the renovations that they launched at the end of 2022 of their mansion in the urbanisation Sierra Blanca without a licence.”
“The result so far are two coercive fines, each of them of €5,000 (about £4,181), since the tennis player still does not comply with what he is asked: to submit documentation and demolish part of the works,” it added.
The tennis star was first fined on August 6, 2024. They were inspected again in October 2024, but the family still had not provided the required paperwork.
As a result, the authorities again fined the Djokovic family another €5,000 on February 13. If they fail to fulfil the requirements again, they could face up to 12 more fines.
