Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce welcome fourth baby girl, release exclusive photos

  • April 02, 2025
The former NFL player Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have finally welcomed their baby girl No. 4.

Kylie and Jason welcomed their new baby girl, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce on Sunday, March 30, and shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, April 1.

Kylie wrote, “Whoop, there she is!” alongside a carousel of her daughter’s adorable photos and her name.

In the first click, the baby girl was wrapped in white swaddle clothes with a giant pink and blue hairbow doing all the talking.

The carousel also featured a photo of the newborn peacefully resting on her mum’s shoulder.

In the last photo, Jason can be seen holding and affectionately looking at Finn.

The brother of Travis Kelce and Kylie announced their fourth baby in November in an Instagram post.

Sharing a group photo of her daughters showcasing a range of emotions in coordinating outfits, pregnant Kylie wrote, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feels about getting another sister,"

"At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!” she added in the caption.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have been married since 2018.

