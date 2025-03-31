Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has shared his stance on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to the Rajasthan Royals.
On Monday, March 31, Sportskeeda reported that the 47-year-old Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer raised questions on CSK’s game strategies after the team lost IPL 2025 to RR.
He began by pointing out that although the team, who is a five-time champion, made several changes to their starting XI, they still failed to address their batting issues.
In the match, which was played in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, Rajasthan Royals gave Chennai Super Kings a target of 183 runs of which the latter managed to score only 176, making RR win the match by 6 runs.
Related: Virat Kohli steals spotlight with Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary ‘SIUUU’ celebration
“CSK, I do not like your playing XI one bit. You are making changes, but change is not necessarily progress. You dropped Sam Curran and played Jamie Overton, but you got Overton to bowl only two overs,” stated Aakash.
He continued, “The truth is that you need to address the problem in your batting. It is not getting addressed. It once again came to the fore.”
While speaking, the commentator heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals’ Nitish Rana for his outstanding performance.
"Rajasthan were invited to bat first. How well Nitish Rana batted. He hit amazing fours and sixes. He destroyed Ashwin. 20 runs were hit in his first over. He also played pace well. He is a phenomenal cricketer at the IPL level. He was slightly hurt as KKR didn't retain him and he didn't get that much money,” he stated.
Related: Watch: Anushka Sharma candid reaction to Virat Kohli’s early dismissal
The final match of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled on May 25, 2025.