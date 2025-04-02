Meta signs multi-year deal as UFC's ‘first fan technology partner’

Meta has signed a multi-year deal to become the first "official fan technology partner" of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
UFC on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, officially announced that Meta will provide UFC fans with a deeper immersive experience through its services, with its text-based platform, Threads, becoming the league's official social media partner.
To note, the companies did not announce any specific promotions in the press release.
Related: Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Meta's artificial intelligence glasses which it makes in partnership with Ray-Ban will also be used at future UFC events.
Threads, Meta's text-based social media, will also "serve as the primary destination for the UFC community," the companies said.
UFC President and CEO Dana White stated, “I’ve had a lot of great partners over the years that have helped us grow this sport, but Mark Zuckerberg and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans.”
“Meta has the greatest minds in tech and they are going to take fan engagement to the next level. We’ve already started to work on some innovations with Meta around a new fighter rankings system that I’ll be sharing soon. The next few years will be an absolute game changer for fans of this sport,” White added.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has developed a relationship with UFC CEO Dana White in recent years as a mixed martial arts enthusiast and recreational fighter.
It is worth mentioning that the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Related: Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules