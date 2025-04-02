Sports

Meta signs multi-year deal as UFC's ‘first fan technology partner’

Meta will provide UFC fans with deeper immersive experience through its services, like Facebook, Instagram and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Meta signs multi-year deal as UFCs ‘first fan technology partner’
Meta signs multi-year deal as UFC's ‘first fan technology partner’

Meta has signed a multi-year deal to become the first "official fan technology partner" of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

UFC on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, officially announced that Meta will provide UFC fans with a deeper immersive experience through its services, with its text-based platform, Threads, becoming the league's official social media partner.

To note, the companies did not announce any specific promotions in the press release.

Related: Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight

Meta's artificial intelligence glasses which it makes in partnership with Ray-Ban will also be used at future UFC events.

Threads, Meta's text-based social media, will also "serve as the primary destination for the UFC community," the companies said.

UFC President and CEO Dana White stated, “I’ve had a lot of great partners over the years that have helped us grow this sport, but Mark Zuckerberg and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans.”

“Meta has the greatest minds in tech and they are going to take fan engagement to the next level. We’ve already started to work on some innovations with Meta around a new fighter rankings system that I’ll be sharing soon. The next few years will be an absolute game changer for fans of this sport,” White added.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has developed a relationship with UFC CEO Dana White in recent years as a mixed martial arts enthusiast and recreational fighter.

It is worth mentioning that the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Related: Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules

Roblox enhances parental controls to keep children safe
Roblox enhances parental controls to keep children safe
Nintendo announces Switch 2 Direct launch date and other key details
Nintendo announces Switch 2 Direct launch date and other key details
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce welcome fourth baby girl, release exclusive photos
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce welcome fourth baby girl, release exclusive photos
Rory McIlroy eyes Masters triumph amid elbow setback
Rory McIlroy eyes Masters triumph amid elbow setback
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to historic 24th Final Four appearance
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to historic 24th Final Four appearance
Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat
Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat
Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Lewis Hamilton trust issues with Ferrari exposed after Chinese GP disappointment
Lewis Hamilton trust issues with Ferrari exposed after Chinese GP disappointment
Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals
Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals
Ilia Malinindefends skates to victory to defend world title
Ilia Malinindefends skates to victory to defend world title
Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules
Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post