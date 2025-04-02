Sports

Roblox enhances parental controls to keep children safe

Parents will now be able to block their children from being able to access specific experiences and games

Roblox has rolled out new parental controls that provide more tools to control children with enhanced safety features.

According to a blog post, Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, revealed that parents will now be able to control their children’s activities.

The updates build on changes introduced last year, which included a special type of account parents and caregivers can use to remotely manage how a child uses the platform.

As part of the new updates, parents who have connected their account with a child’s will be able to block and report specific people on that child’s friends list.

Kaufman stated that kids under 13 can’t unblock users that have been blocked by their parents, but they will be able to request if those friends can be unblocked.

Additionally, parents will now be able to block their children from being able to access specific experiences and games.

Earlier, they could only block their kids from accessing experiences at a certain content maturity level.

It is important to note that Roblox will now allow parents to see the 20 experiences their children have spent the most time in over “the last week.”

