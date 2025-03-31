Sports

Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat

Jakub Mensik, 19, claimed a shocking victory ovver Novak Djokovic to win Miami Open crrown

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 31, 2025
Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat
Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat

Novak Djokovic wasn't really interested in revealing many details about his evident eye issue in the Miami Masters final as the Serb insisted that he didn't want to "look for excuses" for a surprise defeat.

As soon as the world No. 5 entered the court for the Miami final, it didn't take long before fans noticed that his face was swollen and that he appeared to have an eye issue. During the final, the record 24-time Grand Slam champion also used eye drops.

While Djokovic was competitive, he didn't have his best day at the office and 19-year-old Jakub Mensik ended up completing a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) win to win his first Masters title.

"I really prefer not to talk about -- there is quite a few things, but I prefer not to... just congratulate him. That's it. I don't want to sound like I'm giving excuses here for my loss," the 37-year-old said afterward when asked directly about his eye problem.”

By losing to Mensik, the Serb also fell short of registering his 100th title in Miami. Going into the final, the 37-year-old didn't hide that he badly wanted to achieve the feat in South Beach. 

Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Nigerian boxer dies after collapsing during fight
Lewis Hamilton trust issues with Ferrari exposed after Chinese GP disappointment
Lewis Hamilton trust issues with Ferrari exposed after Chinese GP disappointment
Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals
Aakash Chopra breaks silence on Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Rajasthan Royals
Ilia Malinindefends skates to victory to defend world title
Ilia Malinindefends skates to victory to defend world title
Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules
Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine for breaking rules
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post
Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post
PUBG Mobile partners with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End crossover
PUBG Mobile partners with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End crossover
Arsenal appoints Andrea Berta as sporting director in major move
Arsenal appoints Andrea Berta as sporting director in major move
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown set to launch on Android and iOS soon
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller
Kylian Mbappé matches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone in Real Madrid thriller
Team GB skaters make history with first world medal in decades
Team GB skaters make history with first world medal in decades
Aryna Sabalenka crushes Jessica Pegula to claim first Miami Open crown
Aryna Sabalenka crushes Jessica Pegula to claim first Miami Open crown