Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss eye problem after shock Miami defeat

Novak Djokovic wasn't really interested in revealing many details about his evident eye issue in the Miami Masters final as the Serb insisted that he didn't want to "look for excuses" for a surprise defeat.
As soon as the world No. 5 entered the court for the Miami final, it didn't take long before fans noticed that his face was swollen and that he appeared to have an eye issue. During the final, the record 24-time Grand Slam champion also used eye drops.
While Djokovic was competitive, he didn't have his best day at the office and 19-year-old Jakub Mensik ended up completing a 7-6 (4) 7-6 (4) win to win his first Masters title.
"I really prefer not to talk about -- there is quite a few things, but I prefer not to... just congratulate him. That's it. I don't want to sound like I'm giving excuses here for my loss," the 37-year-old said afterward when asked directly about his eye problem.”
By losing to Mensik, the Serb also fell short of registering his 100th title in Miami. Going into the final, the 37-year-old didn't hide that he badly wanted to achieve the feat in South Beach.