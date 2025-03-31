Cristiano Ronaldo spreads joy of eid with heartfelt post

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special social media message on Eid for his fans and muslims all around the world.
Taking to his Instagarm the Portuguese footballer who is currently playing Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr wished everyone a “blessed Eid Mubarak.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner wrote, “Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones.”
CR7 often sends out social media messages on important occasions of Saudi Arabia. He has apparently built a strong rapport with Islamic people in the kingdom and has now sent out a special message on Eid.
Furthermore, Al-Nassr, though, look set to miss out on the Saudi Pro League title yet again this season. The Riyadh giants are third in the table with 51 points from 25 matches, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by 10 points.
Meanwhile, despite turning 40 this year Ronaldo remains a goalscoring threat despite. He has been getting the goals for Al-Nassr this season as well. He has managed 28 goals and four assists in 33 appearances across competitions this term.