Elon Musk to step down from DOGE leadership role soon?

  • April 03, 2025
Tech giant Elon Musk is all set to step down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency in the coming months.

According to USA Today, the widely criticised role of the richest person in the world, Musk, will end soon, as US President Donald Trump hinted at the exit of the billionaire.

Related: Elon Musk tops Forbes list: reclaims title of world’s richest man

Trump on Monday, March 31, 2025, told reporters in the Oval Office, “I think he's been amazing, but I also think he's got a big company to run. And at some point, he's going to be going back. He wants to."

“I'd keep him as long as I could keep him. He's a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. And he's very smart, and he's done a good job," he added.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO is working with the Trump administration as a “special government employee”, federal government workers who work for 130 or fewer days during a year. This means that the senior White House adviser's time in the government will end in May.

Musk, late in March, told Bret Baier of Fox News that his work at DOGE is almost completed, saying, “I think we will have accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame.”

The calculations that were criticised as inflated and inaccurate.

After the president's announcement, Musk faced two major setbacks. First in Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, where voters rejected his choice for a state Supreme Court candidate despite his donation of over $21 million.

Additionally, his electric car company, Tesla, saw a 13% drop in sales in the first quarter of the year.

Related: Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI

