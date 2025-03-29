Sci-Tech

Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI

X's owner Elon Musk has sold his social media platform to his own artificial intelligence company xAI

  • March 29, 2025
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI
Elon Musk sells X to his artificial intelligence company xAI

Elon Musk has made some surprising changes to the ownership of his social media platform X.

As reported by CNN, on Friday, March 28, 2025, the Tesla founder announced that he has sold his social media company to xAI, his artificial intelligence company.

xAI has paid $45 billion for X, a bit more than what Elon paid for it in 2022, along with $12 billion of debt.

The 53-year-old turned to his X account to shared the details of the purchase as he noted, "xAI and X's futures are intertwined."

Elon added, "Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent." This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach."

The SpaceX founder has not revealed any notable changes to the platform, however, xAI's Grok chatbot has been integrated into X.

Since X's acquisition, Elon has made several changes to the platform including firing 80% of the company staff, giving White supremacists their suspended account back, and ending verification system.

According to Investment firm Fidelity, in October 2024, X was worth nearly 80% less than, when Elon bought it.

By December 2024, the social media site has recovered somewhat, however, at present it still worth only around 30% of what Elon initially paid.

Notably, the combined value of both xAI and X is estimated to be $80 billion, with the social media account being valued at $33 billion, excluding the debt.

