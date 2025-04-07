World

Measles outbreak in Texas claims second child amid low vaccination rates

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives in West Texas as the measles outbreak worsens, claiming a second life

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Measles outbreak in Texas claims second child amid low vaccination rates
Measles outbreak in Texas claims second child amid low vaccination rates

The Texas measles outbreak worsened as a second unvaccinated child died due to the highly contagious virus.

According to CNN, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday, April 6, 2025, announced that he has arrived in West Texas after a school-aged child died while receiving treatment for measles.

Related: US CDC reacts to ongoing measles outbreak in Texas

Aaron Davis, the vice president of UMC Health System, told the BBC that the child died after suffering complications from measles and did not have any other underlying health conditions but was not vaccinated.

Davis stated, “This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly for those who are unvaccinated."

Notably, it was the second death of a minor and third overall in recent weeks in the ongoing outbreak. Earlier on Thursday, April 3, 2025, an eight-year-old girl died because of a highly contagious virus that can be prevented with a vaccine.

Kennedy, who was facing backlash over his handling of the outbreak, in a post on X wrote, “My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief. The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

Furthermore, as of Friday, April 4, 2025, the number of measles cases reported in the southern US state during 2025 has risen to over 480, up from 420 earlier in the week.

Related: Measles: Symptoms, spread, treatment, and vaccine

Barron Trump’s university life: Surprising reality of Trump's son NYU's journey
Barron Trump’s university life: Surprising reality of Trump's son NYU's journey
Gen Z, young Millennials drowning in debt, facing dark future, report reveals
Gen Z, young Millennials drowning in debt, facing dark future, report reveals
UK tourists heading to Spain could face payment issues: Here’s why
UK tourists heading to Spain could face payment issues: Here’s why
Mourne Mountains wildfire: Man arrested for arson after massive blaze
Mourne Mountains wildfire: Man arrested for arson after massive blaze
Pope Francis makes surprise public appearance at Vatican after hospital discharge
Pope Francis makes surprise public appearance at Vatican after hospital discharge
Mark Zuckerberg shares sneak peek of Breakthrough Prize 2025 with Vin Diesel
Mark Zuckerberg shares sneak peek of Breakthrough Prize 2025 with Vin Diesel
Dingles theme park closure: What caused sudden shutdown after just two months?
Dingles theme park closure: What caused sudden shutdown after just two months?
World's third most scenic train journey you need to experience
World's third most scenic train journey you need to experience
Tragic fire claims two lives at Lincolnshire caravan park
Tragic fire claims two lives at Lincolnshire caravan park
World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence
World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence
Scotland wildfires spread rapidly as UK records hottest day of year
Scotland wildfires spread rapidly as UK records hottest day of year
100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies
100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies