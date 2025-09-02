Home / World

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock

The Taliban government has asked other countries for help

Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock
Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock

A fresh magnitude-5.2 aftershock has struck eastern Afghanistan two days after a major earthquake that killed over 1,400 people and injure 3,000.

As per multiple reports, rescue efforts are being slowed down as landslides have blocked the roads.

Helicopters are being used to search for people trapped under the rubble in the remote villages.

On Tuesday, September 2, a smaller aftershock occurred near Jalalabad but fortunately there have been no reports of any new damage or injuries.

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, but Sunday's tremor was one of the strongest to hit in recent years.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government has asked other countries for help.

Reports revealed that the UN has provided emergency funding and the UK has also promised £1m ($1.3m) in aid.

The UK will provide aid to Afghanistan through trusted organizations like the UN Population Fund and the International Red Cross to make sure it delivers properly.

In addition to this, India has sent tents and food to help people affected by the disaster in Afghanistan while China and Switzerland have also promised to provide support.

One of the hardest-hit area is northeastern Kunar province where most of the casualties happened.

This comes as Afghanistan is already facing drought and a severe hunger crisis and reduced international aid has made things even more worse.

You Might Like:

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty

Gold prices hit record high amid global economic uncertainty
The US President Donald Trump announce wide-range tariffs that disrupted global trade

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales
Jaguar Land Rover is the most recent UK company to suffer from a cyber-attack, at a time when such incidents are rising worldwide

Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000

Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000
Sudan has been facing a humanitarian crisis and remains inaccessible to international aid due to ongoing fighting

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations
Takeshi Niinami steps down after allegations of purchasing supplements containing illegal substances

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys
Australian police charge a 41-year-old for Lego and toy heist from department stores

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation
US president to make ‘unspecified Oval Office announcement’ after Labor Day

Nestlé fires CEO over 'undisclosed' office romance

Nestlé fires CEO over 'undisclosed' office romance
An internal investigation discovered that Laurent Freixe's relationship with his junior breached business ethics

Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing on historic green train for military parade

Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing on historic green train for military parade
North Korean leader joins Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing, signalling strength against US

UK records hottest summer ever in 2025 as heatwaves shatter previous records

UK records hottest summer ever in 2025 as heatwaves shatter previous records
The heat began early in June with a heatwave that pushed temperatures above 33C

David Warburton, ex-MP passes away 'suddenly' at 59 amid past scandals

David Warburton, ex-MP passes away 'suddenly' at 59 amid past scandals
David Warburton who quit after he was caught in sex and cocaine 'sting' dies suddenly aged 59

England tests smart pay-as-you-go rail tickets with GPS tracking

England tests smart pay-as-you-go rail tickets with GPS tracking
Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to join the rail ticketing trial by signing up on the train operators' website

Burning Man Festival tragedy: Man found 'in a pool of blood'

Burning Man Festival tragedy: Man found 'in a pool of blood'
The Burning Man festival is an annual, week-long gathering where participants build a temporary city