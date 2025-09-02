Afghanistan earthquake disaster worsens with magnitude 5.2 aftershock

A fresh magnitude-5.2 aftershock has struck eastern Afghanistan two days after a major earthquake that killed over 1,400 people and injure 3,000.
As per multiple reports, rescue efforts are being slowed down as landslides have blocked the roads.
Helicopters are being used to search for people trapped under the rubble in the remote villages.
On Tuesday, September 2, a smaller aftershock occurred near Jalalabad but fortunately there have been no reports of any new damage or injuries.
Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes, but Sunday's tremor was one of the strongest to hit in recent years.
Meanwhile, the Taliban government has asked other countries for help.
Reports revealed that the UN has provided emergency funding and the UK has also promised £1m ($1.3m) in aid.
The UK will provide aid to Afghanistan through trusted organizations like the UN Population Fund and the International Red Cross to make sure it delivers properly.
In addition to this, India has sent tents and food to help people affected by the disaster in Afghanistan while China and Switzerland have also promised to provide support.
One of the hardest-hit area is northeastern Kunar province where most of the casualties happened.
This comes as Afghanistan is already facing drought and a severe hunger crisis and reduced international aid has made things even more worse.