World

South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June

President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached from office after declaring martial law in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June
South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June

South Korea has set a date to hold snap elections to choose ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor.

According to Al Jazeera, the acting president of the country, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, announced that the presidential elections in South Africa will take place on June 3, 2025.

Related: Sinkhole claims life of motorcyclist in South Korea

Duck-soo said that the government had decided on the date considering the “need to ensure smooth election operations and allow sufficient time for political parties to prepare”, adding that the government made a decision after discussing the issue with the National Election Commission and “other related agencies.”

The announcement came four days after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon, who was elected in 2022, from office over a controversial declaration of martial law in December 2024. The court also declared his act as unconstitutional.

Yoon, on December 3, 2024, threw the young democracy of South Korea into turmoil after declaring martial law, claiming that the action was necessary to counter political opposition’s obstructionism and “antistate” forces.

As per the country law, the new president must be elected within 60 days to serve a full five-year term in the office.

The upcoming presidential elections will most likely be a showdown between two major political parties: Yoon’s conservative People Power Party and its chief liberal rival, the Democratic Party.

Related: South Korea court removes president months after martial law declaration

Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
Prince Harry makes court appearance amid his legal fight over UK security
Prince Harry makes court appearance amid his legal fight over UK security
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK
Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report
Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
US Supreme Court clears way for deportations under wartime law
US Supreme Court clears way for deportations under wartime law
Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter
Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter
Barron Trump sparks 'wild' conspiracy after viral comparison to Justin Trudeau
Barron Trump sparks 'wild' conspiracy after viral comparison to Justin Trudeau
Dire wolves return: Colossal Biosciences brings de-extinct species back to life
Dire wolves return: Colossal Biosciences brings de-extinct species back to life
Paddington Bear statue stolen by RAF engineers set to return in grand reveal
Paddington Bear statue stolen by RAF engineers set to return in grand reveal
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
French paratrooper crashes into stadium roof ahead of Champions Cup clash: Watch
French paratrooper crashes into stadium roof ahead of Champions Cup clash: Watch
US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods
US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods
North Korea hosts first international marathon after COVID pandemic
North Korea hosts first international marathon after COVID pandemic
Australia opposition leader Dutton backs down on work-from-home plan
Australia opposition leader Dutton backs down on work-from-home plan