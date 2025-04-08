Daruma dolls: Uncovering story behind famous Japanese souvenir

Daruma doll is a Japanese traditional red doll which is considered as a symbol of good luck, making it a famous souvenir.
According to CNN, a Katsuo-ji Temple which is located about an hour from downtown Osaka in Minoh National Park is known as the “Daruma temple” about 100 years ago because there are thousands of small hollow dolls in evey corner of the 1,300-year-old temple.
As per the temple about one century ago the site began selling the dolls which is a a symbol of determination, ambition and a lucky talisman in Japan. Later the doll got popular become one of the country’s most recognizable and popular souvenirs.
Marco Fasano, an Italian tour guide living in Japan and founder of Tanuki Stories explained, “There is a whole process that you need to do when you buy the Daruma. You need to think of something that you want to accomplish, write the wish on it, paint one eye, purify the Daruma with some incense, then take it with you.”
He continued, “Every time you look at your Daruma, you need to remember that wish and ask yourself, ‘What am I going to do today to achieve that goal?’ It’s about reminding you that you need to work on it.”
Fasano who first discovered the temple while searching places for his tour itineraries said that the second eye of the doll is filled only when the goal is achieved anf after that it can be returned to the temple.