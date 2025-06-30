Kim Jong-un meets Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova to boost cooperation

Russian minister meets North Korea's Kim Jong-un after launching the biggest aerial attack against Ukraine

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Jong-un meets Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova to boost cooperation
Kim Jong-un meets Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova to boost cooperation

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong met Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova to discuss art and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

According to AA, day after Russia launched the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, its culture minister met Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sunday.

The state media, on Monday, reported that during the meeting that took place at the ruling party’s Central Committee headquarters, the two countries talked about working together in arts and culture.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora also attended the meeting.

Korean Central News Agency reported Kim appreciated the "broad and in-depth" cooperation across various areas and said that cultural exchange would help in strengthening the relationship and understanding between Russia and North Korea.

KCNA quoted him as saying, “It is important for the cultural sector to guide the relations between the two countries. It is necessary to further expand the exchange and cooperation in the field of culture and art to know well about each other's excellent cultural traditions and learn more."

Meanwhile, Lyubimova asserted that the bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries has reached the "highest level ever."

Kim and Lyubimova also attended a special ceremony featuring North Korean and Russian folk songs and dances. The supreme leader also presented flower baskets to Russian artists as a token of appreciation.

The North Korean and Russian cultural ministries also signed an agreement of cultural cooperation.

Notably, the bilateral cooperation and relationship between Russia and North Korea deepened after the mutual defense treaty in June 2024.

Read more : World
Child falls from Disney cruise, father jumps in to rescue
Child falls from Disney cruise, father jumps in to rescue
Disney cruise crew members rescue both father and child from the sea near the Bahamas
TikTok ownership buzz returns after Donald Trump hints at big reveal
TikTok ownership buzz returns after Donald Trump hints at big reveal
Some famous individuals and companies are being rumoured as possible buyers of TikTok
Oprah Winfrey uses this secret rule to make meetings more productive: Here's how it works
Oprah Winfrey uses this secret rule to make meetings more productive: Here's how it works
Oprah Winfrey believes that great leaders follow this simple method to keep meetings more focused and productive
World’s youngest nations revealed: Top 10 countries with highest child population rates
World’s youngest nations revealed: Top 10 countries with highest child population rates
Right now, there are about 2 billion children in the world between the ages of 0 and 14
UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears
UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears
These frozen dessert contain milk and might also contain pistachios, peanuts, and soya which are common allergens
Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery
Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery
Recovery teams are still searching the ocean floor near the site to make sure nothing important is left behind
Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize
Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize
Mega Million 20-draw drought ends after ticket holder wins historic $348 million jackpot
Serbia calls for early elections: Police clash with anti-government protesters
Serbia calls for early elections: Police clash with anti-government protesters
Serbian anti-government protests escalate as demonstrators demand an end to Vučić's 12-year rule
Elon Musk slams Trump 'big, beautiful bill' as 'utterly insane, destructive'
Elon Musk slams Trump 'big, beautiful bill' as 'utterly insane, destructive'
US Senate narrowly approves tax and spending bill for debate ahead of Trump’s deadline
Warren Buffett, fifth richest man globally, surprises business world with big move
Warren Buffett, fifth richest man globally, surprises business world with big move
Warren Buffett is the fifth richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $152 billion
UK heatwave alert: 6 expert-backed tips to stay cool
UK heatwave alert: 6 expert-backed tips to stay cool
Here are some expert tips that can help you stay cool during this scorching weather
Statue heist at Iford Manor: Police arrest two after Grade I garden theft
Statue heist at Iford Manor: Police arrest two after Grade I garden theft
The suspects reportedly broke into the state which is located near Bradford-on-Avon