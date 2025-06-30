Kim Jong-un meets Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova to boost cooperation

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong met Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova to discuss art and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
According to AA, day after Russia launched the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, its culture minister met Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sunday.
The state media, on Monday, reported that during the meeting that took place at the ruling party’s Central Committee headquarters, the two countries talked about working together in arts and culture.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora also attended the meeting.
Korean Central News Agency reported Kim appreciated the "broad and in-depth" cooperation across various areas and said that cultural exchange would help in strengthening the relationship and understanding between Russia and North Korea.
KCNA quoted him as saying, “It is important for the cultural sector to guide the relations between the two countries. It is necessary to further expand the exchange and cooperation in the field of culture and art to know well about each other's excellent cultural traditions and learn more."
Meanwhile, Lyubimova asserted that the bilateral cultural cooperation between the two countries has reached the "highest level ever."
Kim and Lyubimova also attended a special ceremony featuring North Korean and Russian folk songs and dances. The supreme leader also presented flower baskets to Russian artists as a token of appreciation.
The North Korean and Russian cultural ministries also signed an agreement of cultural cooperation.
Notably, the bilateral cooperation and relationship between Russia and North Korea deepened after the mutual defense treaty in June 2024.