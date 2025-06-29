UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears

These frozen dessert contain milk and might also contain pistachios, peanuts, and soya which are common allergens

  • by Web Desk
  • |
UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears
UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears

A popular frozen treat, Wall's Mini Milk Vanilla, Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Creams Lollies have been removed from UK stores due to the risk that it might harmful or even deadly to some customers.

These ice lollies contain milk and might also contain pistachios, peanuts, and soya which are common allergens.

Since this information was not clearly written in English, people with allergies might not know the product contains ingredients that could make them sick or cause a serious reaction, as per ExpressUK.

Considering this, Unilever had to remove the ice lollies from the UK stores.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement, noting, "This product contains milk and may contain nuts (pistachios), peanuts and soya making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to nuts (pistachios) and/or an allergy to peanuts and/or soya."

The recall affects 10-pack boxes of 35ml Wall's Mini Milk lollies and these products have a best before date of May 2027.

Customers are being told to check their freezers for any 35ml multipacks that have product details written in Spanish and match the batch codes of L5123, L5126, L5127, L5128, L5129, L5141 and L5142.

Unilever issues apology following product recall:

On the other hand, Unilever has also issued an apology,  "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."

Read more : World
Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery
Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery
Recovery teams are still searching the ocean floor near the site to make sure nothing important is left behind
Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize
Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize
Mega Million 20-draw drought ends after ticket holder wins historic $348 million jackpot
Serbia calls for early elections: Police clash with anti-government protesters
Serbia calls for early elections: Police clash with anti-government protesters
Serbian anti-government protests escalate as demonstrators demand an end to Vučić's 12-year rule
Elon Musk slams Trump 'big, beautiful bill' as 'utterly insane, destructive'
Elon Musk slams Trump 'big, beautiful bill' as 'utterly insane, destructive'
US Senate narrowly approves tax and spending bill for debate ahead of Trump’s deadline
Warren Buffett, fifth richest man globally, surprises business world with big move
Warren Buffett, fifth richest man globally, surprises business world with big move
Warren Buffett is the fifth richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $152 billion
UK heatwave alert: 6 expert-backed tips to stay cool
UK heatwave alert: 6 expert-backed tips to stay cool
Here are some expert tips that can help you stay cool during this scorching weather
Statue heist at Iford Manor: Police arrest two after Grade I garden theft
Statue heist at Iford Manor: Police arrest two after Grade I garden theft
The suspects reportedly broke into the state which is located near Bradford-on-Avon
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez make first appearance after fairytale wedding
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez make first appearance after fairytale wedding
'Vogue Magazine' featured Lauren Sanchez in her stunning gown as the digital cover star for its June edition
South Korean dogs' fate in jeopardy as key deadline looms
South Korean dogs' fate in jeopardy as key deadline looms
South Korea has been struggling with the overflow of dogs in farms as meat consumption becomes illegal
Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla
Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla
A major search operation was launched with numerous emergency service personnel contributing to the search for Mylo Capilla
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days
UK Security Agency issues a yellow weather alert for the West Midlands, Humber and Yorkshire
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on a small island of San Giorgio Maggiore with celebrity guests