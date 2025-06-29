UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears

A popular frozen treat, Wall's Mini Milk Vanilla, Strawberry & Chocolate Ice Creams Lollies have been removed from UK stores due to the risk that it might harmful or even deadly to some customers.
These ice lollies contain milk and might also contain pistachios, peanuts, and soya which are common allergens.
Since this information was not clearly written in English, people with allergies might not know the product contains ingredients that could make them sick or cause a serious reaction, as per ExpressUK.
Considering this, Unilever had to remove the ice lollies from the UK stores.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement, noting, "This product contains milk and may contain nuts (pistachios), peanuts and soya making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to nuts (pistachios) and/or an allergy to peanuts and/or soya."
The recall affects 10-pack boxes of 35ml Wall's Mini Milk lollies and these products have a best before date of May 2027.
Customers are being told to check their freezers for any 35ml multipacks that have product details written in Spanish and match the batch codes of L5123, L5126, L5127, L5128, L5129, L5141 and L5142.
Unilever issues apology following product recall:
On the other hand, Unilever has also issued an apology, "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation."