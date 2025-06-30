TikTok ownership buzz returns after Donald Trump hints at big reveal

Donald Trump teases a huge update on TikTok's feature, sparking global curiosity.

Trump said that the US government has found a buyer for TikTok and he will announce who it is in about two weeks.

The president told Fox News that "it's a group of very wealthy people", adding, "I think I'll probably need China approval, I think President Xi will probably do it."

Last year, the US government gave TikTok an order to find a new owner for its US operations or it would be banned in the country.

This decision came after politicians expressed concerns that private information about American users might be shared with the Chinese government.

However, TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance has denied these accusations, saying they do not share user data with China.

TikTok was originally given a deadline of January 19 to find a new buyer, however Trump repeatedly extended the deadline.

The most recent extension, announced on June 19 now gives TikTok until September 17 to complete the sale.

Who are the potential buyers of TikTok:

Some famous individuals and companies are being rumoured as possible buyers of TikTok but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

The names being talked include YouTube superstar Mr Beast, US search engine startup Perplexity AI and Kevin O'Leary, an investor from the US version of the Tv show Shark Tank.

