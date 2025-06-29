Oprah Winfrey uses this secret rule to make meetings more productive: Here's how it works

Meetings are considered an important part of productivity in any organization!
Meeting serve as a powerful platform to update each other, share progress and stay connected with the team.
They are also held to discuss ideas or work strategy, share problems, talk about new details, share achievements or to make key decisions.
But often, meeting don't turn out to be productive. One of the reasons for that could be that they are too long, go off-topic or happen back-to-back without breaks.
To begin with, the most important advice is that try to avoid having too many meetings, because research and studies suggest that frequent meetings are often unproductive or unnecessary.
If holding a meeting is really necessary, then you should try to make it as focused and productive as possible.
One way to do that is by using a strategy and technique that Oprah Winfrey uses in her leadership approach.
Oprah was born into poverty in Mississippi and went through many difficulties, including abuse.
Despite these challenges, her ability to connect with people helped her to build successful career in media industry.
Oprah believes that great leaders follow a simple method called the "3-sentence rule" to keep meetings more focused and productive.
Brendon Burchard, the author of High Performance Habits, says that Oprah begins each meeting by asking three important questions.
What is our intention for this meeting?
What’s important?
What matters?
These questions help everyone stay focused and clear about the meeting’s purpose.