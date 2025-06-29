Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery

The inside of the superyacht that sank near the coast of Sicily near the coast of Sicily nearly a year ago has now been revealed for the first time after it was resurfaced from the water.
After it was lifted from the sea, it was placed in a custom-made steel frame in Termini Imerese, a town in Sicily.
The British superyacht named Bayesian sank on August 19, 2024 near Porticello, closed to Palermo in which seven people died including tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.
While, fifteen people survived, including Mike's wife Angela Bacares, the captain and all crew members except the chef.
One of the photos shows a lounge area with sofas and furniture while another photo shows the hatch that leads down to lower part of the yacht.
"Now the boat is back on land, a balloon-like instrument will be used to lift its 72m (236ft) mast after it was cut off with a remote-controlled tool to rest on the seabed," Sky News reported.
Meanwhile, recovery teams are still searching the ocean floor near the site to make sure nothing important is left behind.
A complete inspection of the yacht will also be done to understand what caused the accident and what steps could have been taken to stop it from happening.
The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) will then publish a report into its investigation.
The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.