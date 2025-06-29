Elon Musk slams Trump 'big, beautiful bill' as 'utterly insane, destructive'

Tech giant Elon Musk has once again slammed US President Donald Trump’s “big and beautiful bill” as “utterly insane.”
According to The Guardian, as the Senate votes on an around 1,000-page bill, former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head on Saturday said that the tax and spending bill would cut thousands of jobs and impact the growth of industries.
The Tesla boss wrote on X, “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country. Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”
He asserted that passing this bill would be “political suicide for the Republican Party.”
The SpaceX CEO has widely criticised Trump’s backed bill, who was once his close ally, after leaving the White House. The two also exchanged heated words for each other on social media.
What happened at the Senate voting on the ‘big, beautiful bill’?
After hours-long discussion on Saturday and threats from the president, the Senate narrowly voted for open debate on the budget bill, getting one step closer to passing the bill ahead of Trump’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.
Two of the Republican Senators who teamed up with the Democrats to block the bill received threats from Trump.
The 79-year-old warned Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, after he voted against the bill, saying, “Numerous people have come forward wanting to run” in the primary election against him.
“I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the great people of North Carolina,” he added.
Notably, Tillis refused to vote in favour of the bill and argued that it would result in tens of billions of dollars in lost funding for North Carolina.