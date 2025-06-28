UK heatwave alert: 6 expert-backed tips to stay cool 

An amber heat health alert has been issued for some parts of the UK as temperature in some areas might rise as high as 34C next week.
Many parts of the UK may experience an official heatwave next week.
If you're also wondering how to protect yourself and your loved ones in this heat, here are some expert tips that can help you stay cool during this scorching weather.
Drink plenty of water:
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves.
Avoid alcohol, tea and coffee:
Weather experts recommend not drinking alcohol, tea and coffee during extreme heat because they make you urinate more which can dry out your body and can cause dehydration.
Avoid sun in peek hours:
They also suggest avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm because that’s when the sun’s harmful UV rays are the strongest.
Close windows:
Keeping your windows closed and blinds down during the peak heat actually helps keep your room cooler and open them only when it's cooler outside.
Precautions against sun exposure:
To stay safe, people are also adviced to walk in the shade, use sunscreen and wear wide-brimmed hat to protect themselves from the sun.
Cold water trick:
Putting your hand in cold water is a quick way to cool down, a method which is used by navy officers and athletes whenever they need to cool down their bodies.
Many research shows that putting your hand in 15C water for 10 minutes helps lower body temperature faster.