World

Dominican Republic tragedy: 18 dead as roof collapses during Rubby Pérez concert

Rescue teams are still working to help those trapped under the rubble

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Dominican Republic tragedy: 18 dead as roof collapses during Rubby Pérez concert
Dominican Republic tragedy: 18 dead as roof collapses during Rubby Pérez concert

A tragic incident occurred at nightclub in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, April 8 where roof collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 people and leaving many other injured.

The incident took place early in the morning during concert by Rubby Pérez, a popular merengue singer at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.

As per multiple outlets, rescue teams are still working to help those trapped under the rubble.

More than 100 ambulance trips have been made to hospitals, carrying multiple injured people and officials are still determining the full extent of the injuries.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known. The president of the country, Luis Abinader has expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.

More than 100 people have been successfully rescued from the nightclub which collapsed while at least 300 people were inside.

As per the authorities, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi was among the dead.

Pérez was one of the people who were rescued alive from the rubble following the roof collapse, as reported by local media.

His manager Enrique Paulino,explained that the concert started shortly before midnight, and the roof collapsed nearly an hour later, causing the saxophonist's death.

He described the incident as happening very suddenly and he initially thought it was an earthquake but he managed to jump into a corner for safety.

‘Don’t come back’: Royal fans blast Prince Harry over ongoing security case
‘Don’t come back’: Royal fans blast Prince Harry over ongoing security case
Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud
Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud
Meta rolls out restricted Teen Accounts: All you need to know
Meta rolls out restricted Teen Accounts: All you need to know
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud
Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud
Daruma dolls: Uncovering story behind famous Japanese souvenir
Daruma dolls: Uncovering story behind famous Japanese souvenir
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June
South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
US Supreme Court clears way for deportations under wartime law
US Supreme Court clears way for deportations under wartime law
Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter
Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter
Barron Trump sparks 'wild' conspiracy after viral comparison to Justin Trudeau
Barron Trump sparks 'wild' conspiracy after viral comparison to Justin Trudeau
Dire wolves return: Colossal Biosciences brings de-extinct species back to life
Dire wolves return: Colossal Biosciences brings de-extinct species back to life
Paddington Bear statue stolen by RAF engineers set to return in grand reveal
Paddington Bear statue stolen by RAF engineers set to return in grand reveal
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
French paratrooper crashes into stadium roof ahead of Champions Cup clash: Watch
French paratrooper crashes into stadium roof ahead of Champions Cup clash: Watch