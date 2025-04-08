Dominican Republic tragedy: 18 dead as roof collapses during Rubby Pérez concert

A tragic incident occurred at nightclub in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, April 8 where roof collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 people and leaving many other injured.
The incident took place early in the morning during concert by Rubby Pérez, a popular merengue singer at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo.
As per multiple outlets, rescue teams are still working to help those trapped under the rubble.
More than 100 ambulance trips have been made to hospitals, carrying multiple injured people and officials are still determining the full extent of the injuries.
The cause of the collapse is not yet known. The president of the country, Luis Abinader has expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.
More than 100 people have been successfully rescued from the nightclub which collapsed while at least 300 people were inside.
As per the authorities, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi was among the dead.
Pérez was one of the people who were rescued alive from the rubble following the roof collapse, as reported by local media.
His manager Enrique Paulino,explained that the concert started shortly before midnight, and the roof collapsed nearly an hour later, causing the saxophonist's death.
He described the incident as happening very suddenly and he initially thought it was an earthquake but he managed to jump into a corner for safety.