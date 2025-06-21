Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives

Researchers have advised UK residents to strictly follow heat-health advise amid record-breaking temperature

Experts have issued a serious warning for Brits amid the current heatwave overtaking England and Wales.

According to new research, nearly 600 people are expected to lose their lives across the UK in a matter of days due to the heatwave.

Based on decades of UK mortality data, researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Imperial College London have forecast approximately 570 excess deaths over the weekend.

The study observed that the heat-related fatalities could reach their peak Saturday, June 21, with an estimated 266 deaths as temperatures reach their highest intensity.

London could take a major hit with predicted 129 excess deaths.

Experts involved in the study shared that their findings highlight the concerning level at which the heat is escalating and pose a serious threat to public health across the UK.

The new research follows a World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group study published on Friday, which has cited climate change as the reason for the increase in temperature and heatwaves.

Furthermore, the heat spell poses a major threat to older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

A recent report by the UK Climate Change Committee estimated that heat-related deaths could rise to more than 10,000 in an average year by 2050.

Notably, UN scientists have warned this week that the world only has three years left to prevent the global average temperature from rising more than 1.5 degree Celsius.

