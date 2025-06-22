Malala Yousafzai shares heartfelt video from childhood fight to global mission

Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Malala Yousafzai promises to continue her strong and determined efforts to support girl's education through an emotional message.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala took to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 21 and shared an emotional and heartwarming video with a long caption.

The video opens with touching childhood images of Malala as a young girl in Mingora, Pakistan at a time when she was standing up for her right to go to school under Taliban rule.

The video then shifts to powerful clips of Malala as an adult advocating for girl's education.

Malala wrote in a caption, "What began as a fight for my education has become a mission to ensure every girl gets hers."

She added, "When I was 11 years old, I had to stand up for my right to go to school in Mingora, Pakistan — where the Taliban banned girls’ education. But I quickly realised this fight was bigger than me."

Malala concluded her caption with a call to action, reminding that 122 million girls are still out of school and vowing to continue her fight for their future.

From Taliban attack survivor to youngest Nobel Laureate:  

The education activist was attacked by Taliban militants on a school bus in Swat Valley in 2012.

After the attack, she was then taken to the UK for treatment where she became known all over the world for speaking up for girl's right.

Afterwards, at the age of 17, she became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

