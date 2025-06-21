Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts  

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's most awaited and luxurious wedding is now just a few days away.
After being engaged for two years, the couple will finally get married next week in Venice, Italy from June 24 to June 29.
As per Daily Mail, the wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and members of the Trump family likely to attend.
Guests at the wedding will receive an expensive gift made by a local craftsman and they will also be given fancy sweets from a local bakery during the wedding.
The bakery's menu has delicious items like tiramisu, flaky, cream-filled pastries and fritelli, a traditional Italian fried snack.
Beside this, a source confirmed that a well-known wedding planner, who isn't working on this wedding heard that guests will get extremely expensive gifts just for coming to the wedding.
Jeff Bezos' and Lauren Sanchez's wedding details:
Reports further revealed that the Amazon boss and Lauren have rented an entire island to celebrate their big day.
The insider said that Bezos' $500 million superyacht, Koru, will be parked near San Giorgio Maggiore island, where the famous 16th-century church, the Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore, is located. During this time, visitors won't be allowed on the island.
Also, the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, one of the biggest and most beautiful buildings in Venice's historic center for wedding celebrations has been booked from June 26 to June 28, however, it's not clear if that venue is part of the wedding but the insider added that special boats will take guests from the island to the yacht.
Furthermore, other sources revealed that the wedding celebrations will likley cost between $15million and $20 million.