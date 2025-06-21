NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience

A 15-year-old boy said he's lucky to be alive after he was struck by lightning in New York City's Central Park.

Yassin Khalifa was in Central Park with his friends on Thursday when the thunderstorm moved in. He told ABC New York station WABC that he decided to stay in the park to wait for the storm to pass.

Khalifa leaned up against a tree and the tree got struck by lightning, he said. The teen said he lost consciousness for about 10 seconds and his friends immediately called 911.

"Apparently I’m pretty lucky 'cause my spine was directly against the tree and no nerve damage happened. So I’m, like, not losing any sort of motor function," he said.

"I’m really happy I'm gonna make a full recovery," he added. "Really glad to be alive."

Thursday's storms prompted a severe thunderstorm watch for cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, from Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., to Baltimore to Philadelphia to New York City.

There were more than 200 reports of wind damage, including downed trees and power lines, from North Carolina to Ohio to New Hampshire.

