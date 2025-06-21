Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons

Separation rumours started after Barak went alone to important events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's inauguration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons
Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons

Michelle Obama recently made a strange statement that fuelled rumours about a possible problems in her marriage to Barack Obama.

In her podcast, IMO which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, she said he feels happy that she never had a son because he would have been like her husband.

Michelle who have two daughter, Sasha and Malia said, "I'm so glad I didn't have a son because he would have been a Barack Obama."

Meanwhile, Angie Martinez, a radio host who was a guest on the show, said, "Baby Barack. It would have been amazing," to which the author quickly replied, "No, I would've felt for him."

Michelle Obama shuts down rumours of separation from Barack:

This comes while people are guessing that Barack and Michelle marriage is in trouble which Michelle strongly denies.

In May, Michelle openly spoke about the rumours of trouble in her marriage on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

She said, "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."

The rumours started after Barak went alone to important events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.

Earlier on her own podcast, former attorney praised Barack as a "tremendous father."

For the unversed, the Obamas have been married for 33 years and went out for dinner in New York City in May, dismissing the rumours of separation.

Read more : World
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
Brazil hot-air balloon disaster leaves 8 dead, 13 survive horrific crash
The crash happened in Santa Catarina's Praia Grande area which is know for hot air balloon trips
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding guests to receive lavish gifts
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have rented an entire island to celebrate their big day.
Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later
Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later
A women from Scotland has miraculously received a reply for her hand-written letter that she sent in seventh grade
Giorgio Armani to skip Milan Fashion Week for first time after health setback
Giorgio Armani to skip Milan Fashion Week for first time after health setback
Aramni is ‘currently recovering at home’ after a brief hospitalisation in Milan
NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience
NYC Central Park lightning strike survivor opens up on horrifying experience
15-year-old feels 'lucky' to be alive after being struck by lightning in New York City's Central Park
Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy
Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy
A Tennessee's teen has gone viral for bringing outrages amount of tortillas on flight for a surprising reason
Barron Trump spotted with 'really nice girlfriend,' claims NYU friend
Barron Trump spotted with 'really nice girlfriend,' claims NYU friend
Barron Trump’s love life under scrutiny after friends spot him 'hanging out' with girlfriend
China takes internet control to next level with mandatory virtual IDs
China takes internet control to next level with mandatory virtual IDs
China makes virtual ID mandatory for users to sign in to social media apps and websites
Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives
Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives
Researchers have advised UK residents to strictly follow heat-health advise amid record-breaking temperature
Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration
Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner welcomed their daughter in July 2011
Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking
Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking
The yacht, with a white top and blue body was seen above the water for the first time
World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers
World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers
The travel industry has fully recovered and is now growing faster than it has in many years