Michelle Obama fuels marriage speculation with strange comment about Barack, sons

Michelle Obama recently made a strange statement that fuelled rumours about a possible problems in her marriage to Barack Obama.
In her podcast, IMO which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, she said he feels happy that she never had a son because he would have been like her husband.
Michelle who have two daughter, Sasha and Malia said, "I'm so glad I didn't have a son because he would have been a Barack Obama."
Meanwhile, Angie Martinez, a radio host who was a guest on the show, said, "Baby Barack. It would have been amazing," to which the author quickly replied, "No, I would've felt for him."
Michelle Obama shuts down rumours of separation from Barack:
This comes while people are guessing that Barack and Michelle marriage is in trouble which Michelle strongly denies.
In May, Michelle openly spoke about the rumours of trouble in her marriage on The Diary of a CEO podcast.
She said, "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."
The rumours started after Barak went alone to important events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.
Earlier on her own podcast, former attorney praised Barack as a "tremendous father."
For the unversed, the Obamas have been married for 33 years and went out for dinner in New York City in May, dismissing the rumours of separation.