Barron Trump spotted with 'really nice girlfriend,' claims NYU friend

Barron Trump’s love life under scrutiny after friends spot him 'hanging out' with girlfriend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Barron Trump’s love life under scrutiny after friends spot him hanging out with girlfriend
Barron Trump’s love life under scrutiny after friends spot him 'hanging out' with girlfriend

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump’s love life once again gets the spotlight.

According to Express, although Barron, who is a student at New York University, has strong privacy, he often finds himself in the midst of speculation, especially linked to his love life and mystery girlfriend.

In the latest buzz, the 19-year-old who just finished his first year at the university made headlines after his NYU friend spotted him with his “really nice girlfriend.”

News Nation claimed that a “friend on campus" has said that Barron "has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."

The friends also revealed that the girl has similar traits as the First Lady Melania Trump, adding, “He keeps his head down and gets on with things. He's not trying to be the big man on campus."

Although there have never been any official announcements or statements regarding Barron’s love life, Trump last October, during a conversation on Patrick David's PBD Podcast, asserted that his youngest son could experience his inaugural romance while describing his towering 6-foot-7 son as “good-looking.”

However, he also added, “I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet... He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people."

Notably, there have been widespread rumours that Barron might have a romantic relationship with the 19-year-old Princess Leonor of Spain, who came to New York just after finishing her military training stint.

Read more : World
Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy
Teen brings 200 tortillas on Texas flight, sparks viral frenzy
A Tennessee's teen has gone viral for bringing outrages amount of tortillas on flight for a surprising reason
China takes internet control to next level with mandatory virtual IDs
China takes internet control to next level with mandatory virtual IDs
China makes virtual ID mandatory for users to sign in to social media apps and websites
Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives
Deadly heatwave in UK to claim hundreds of lives
Researchers have advised UK residents to strictly follow heat-health advise amid record-breaking temperature
Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration
Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration
First Daughter of the US Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner welcomed their daughter in July 2011
Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking
Bayesian superyacht raised near Sicily 10 months after tragic sinking
The yacht, with a white top and blue body was seen above the water for the first time
World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers
World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers
The travel industry has fully recovered and is now growing faster than it has in many years
JK Rowling turns heads in rare public appearance with husband at Royal Ascot
JK Rowling turns heads in rare public appearance with husband at Royal Ascot
It's unusual to see Rowling at public events and even rarer to see her with her husband
National Park rockslide tragedy: 2 killed, 3 hurt near Bow Glacier Falls
National Park rockslide tragedy: 2 killed, 3 hurt near Bow Glacier Falls
The Banff National Park is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Dragon man’s skull mystery finally solved after 146,000 years
Dragon man’s skull mystery finally solved after 146,000 years
The Dragon Man's skull has large eye sockets, thick brow and exceptionally large and thick cranium
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reveals unconventional plan to split £10bn fortune
Telegram billionaire unveil shocking plan to pass on his over £10bn fortune without inheritance 'fights'
70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda
70 Southern white rhinos make historic 3,400km journey to new home in Rwanda
Rwanda welcomes 70 new rhinos in the landmark relocation of the world’s second-largest land mammal
California National Guard control: Trump scores ‘big win’ against Newsom
California National Guard control: Trump scores ‘big win’ against Newsom
US Appeals Court sides with Donald Trump in National Guard dispute with Gavin Newsom