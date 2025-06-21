Barron Trump spotted with 'really nice girlfriend,' claims NYU friend

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron Trump’s love life once again gets the spotlight.
According to Express, although Barron, who is a student at New York University, has strong privacy, he often finds himself in the midst of speculation, especially linked to his love life and mystery girlfriend.
In the latest buzz, the 19-year-old who just finished his first year at the university made headlines after his NYU friend spotted him with his “really nice girlfriend.”
News Nation claimed that a “friend on campus" has said that Barron "has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot."
The friends also revealed that the girl has similar traits as the First Lady Melania Trump, adding, “He keeps his head down and gets on with things. He's not trying to be the big man on campus."
Although there have never been any official announcements or statements regarding Barron’s love life, Trump last October, during a conversation on Patrick David's PBD Podcast, asserted that his youngest son could experience his inaugural romance while describing his towering 6-foot-7 son as “good-looking.”
However, he also added, “I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet... He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people."
Notably, there have been widespread rumours that Barron might have a romantic relationship with the 19-year-old Princess Leonor of Spain, who came to New York just after finishing her military training stint.