Message in a bottle: Scottish girl receives reply 31 years later

  • by Web Desk
  • |
The sea magically replied to a Scottish schoolgirl's message more than 30 years later.

Alaine Beresford sent the letter in 1994 for a school project when she was just 12-year-old, which has received a reply after being discovered in Norway.

The bottle holding the message got washed up across the North Sea, where it was found by a volunteer cleaning up a Norwegian island.

Alaine told BBC that she could not believe her original letter was in such a good condition after three decades.

Her handwritten letter had been sent in an empty bottle of Moray Cup, a fizzy drink produced in the northeast of Scotland.

The sweet note read, "Dear finder. My name is Alaina Stephen and I am 12 years of age. I come from Portknockie and I am doing a project on water so I decided to send a message in a bottle."

"When you find this message, please write back with your name, hobbies, where you found the message, when, and if you could, a little information about your area. Yours sincerely, Alaina Stephen. PS I come from Scotland," it further stated.

Now, 31 years later, Alaina received a postcard from Pia Brodtmann with a befitting reply.

The latest message was penned, "My name is Pia and I am from Germany. Today I found your message in a bottle on Lisshelløya, a tiny island around Vega in Norway."

Pia further revealed that she is part of a volunteer group who have been cleaning up the island for four months.

The postcard featured their work boat Nemo and the sailboat named Fon, where the volunteers stay during their mission.

Alaina was able to find Pia through social media and messaged her to send a photo of her letter and has shared that they are keeping in touch.

