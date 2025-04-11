World

Monash IVF mistake: Woman in Australia gives birth to another couple's baby

In 2021, 20,690 babies were born in Australia and New Zealand as a result of IVF

  April 11, 2025
A woman in Australia gave birth to a stranger’s baby because of a mistake at a fertility clinic, Monash IVF, in Brisbane.

As per BBC, the clinic accidentally implanted another woman’s embryos into her.

As soon as the incident came to light, the CEO of the clinic apologized, expressing deep regret over the mistake.

As per the report, staff at Monash IVF first became aware of the mistake in February.

This happened when the parents, who had given birth, asked to transfer their remaining frozen embryos to another clinic which brought the issue to the clinic's attention.

The clinic has started an investigation into the incident and reported it to the appropriate regulatory bodies.

The CEO assured that they believe this was a one-time error.

This mistake follows a previous issue where the clinic had to pay a large settlement after destroying embryos that should have been preserved for patients.

IVF (in vitro fertilization) is a medical procedure in which a woman's eggs are removed, fertilized with sperm in a lab and the resulting embryos are then implanted into her uterus.

In 2021, 20,690 babies were born in Australia and New Zealand as a result of IVF, according to a report from the University of New South Wales.

