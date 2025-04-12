Three brothers set to break world record by rowing across Pacific Ocean

World

The three brothers Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean from Edinburgh are aiming to set a new world record for rowing across the Pacific Ocean, the biggest ocean in the world.

They will begin their adventurous journey on Saturday, April 12 at 9pm local time as they are planning to row across 9,000 miles of the Pacific Ocean over a period of four months.

As per multiple outlets, the trio have already completed the challenging task for rowing across the Atlantic.

The three brothers plans to row all the way to Sydney, Australia without stopping and without any external help.

They will do this in a especially made boat built from carbon fibre which is designed for long ocean journeys.

The boat is called Rose Emily as a tribute to their sister who died before she was born.

While doing this, they also hope to raise £1 million for their own charity named the Maclean Foundation, which works to provide clean water to those in need.

During the trip, they are expected to face tough weather, very little sleep and complete loneliness while crossing the Pacific Ocean.

They have brought 500 kg of freeze dried food, including traditional Scottish dishes like haggis, neeps and tatties to celebrate Lachlan’s 27th birthday in June.

Additionally, they are taking along musical instruments like bagpipes, a small guitar and miniature accordion to play music during breaks from rowing.

