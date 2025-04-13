Sports

Nintendo Switch 2's sports game library: All you need to know

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to get a robust roster of exciting sports titles but with a twist

  • April 13, 2025
The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most-discussed-about pieces of gaming news in 2025.

According to the new leaks, Nintendo Switch 2 is set to get a robust roster of exciting sports titles, but some significant franchises are seemingly missing.

Notably, many fans have been eagerly waiting for the Switch 2, and the console's game lineup is off to a strong start, especially for sports fans.

It has been confirmed that a solid variety of sports franchises will be finding a home on the Switch 2 in the summer, but there are still some heavy hitters missing from the lineup.

While many of the confirmed sports games are exciting, the Switch 2 is hopefully only making other big names wait on the sidelines for a short while.

• MLB The Show

• EA Sports College Football

• Forza

This trio appeared to be perfect options for the Nintendo Switch 2 to add to its roster, but official updates from the company will confirm if these major players will get to call the new Nintendo console home.

To note, for the first time, Forza Horizon 5 is set to be ported to the PlayStation 5, officially shedding its Xbox-only skin. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated that the company is no longer in the market for exclusivity, which could pave the way for Forza on the Switch 2.

However, MLB The Show and EA Sports College Football being left out of the fun completely would be surprising, considering they are such staple franchises in the genre.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event may have released a buffet of great titles to choose from, but it is just the tip of the iceberg.

