Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image popularity

Following the immense popularity of ChatGPT’s latest image generator, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has teased the forthcoming revelations, fueling excitement among artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasts.
The news comes ahead of the launch of OpenAI’s AI image generation tool, which garnered significant attention due to its unique ability to create Studio Ghibli-style images.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Altman made a major announcement regarding OpenAI’s forthcoming revelations planned in the coming week.
"We've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week! Kicking it off tomorrow,” the statement reads.
While the key details remain under wraps, Altman expressed immense enthusiasm regarding sharing the latest updates.
Moreover, Altman emphasised OpenAI’s job opportunities for engineers and system designers to pursue a brighter career.
"If you have a background in compiler design or programming language design, we might have something great for you," he added.
He further underscored the company’s major focus on infrastructure and large-scale computing systems, highlighting the complexity of the challenges they experience.
Altman ended the post with a personal touch. Overall, the post created a buzz among tech enthusiasts, with many speculating about the forthcoming announcements and potential enhancements in evolving AI technology.