Sci-Tech

Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image popularity

Altman emphasised OpenAI’s job opportunities for engineers and system designers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 14, 2025
Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image generation popularity
Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image generation popularity

Following the immense popularity of ChatGPT’s latest image generator, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has teased the forthcoming revelations, fueling excitement among artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasts.

The news comes ahead of the launch of OpenAI’s AI image generation tool, which garnered significant attention due to its unique ability to create Studio Ghibli-style images.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Altman made a major announcement regarding OpenAI’s forthcoming revelations planned in the coming week.

"We've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week! Kicking it off tomorrow,” the statement reads.

While the key details remain under wraps, Altman expressed immense enthusiasm regarding sharing the latest updates.

Moreover, Altman emphasised OpenAI’s job opportunities for engineers and system designers to pursue a brighter career.

"If you have a background in compiler design or programming language design, we might have something great for you," he added.

He further underscored the company’s major focus on infrastructure and large-scale computing systems, highlighting the complexity of the challenges they experience.

Altman ended the post with a personal touch. Overall, the post created a buzz among tech enthusiasts, with many speculating about the forthcoming announcements and potential enhancements in evolving AI technology. 

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy

Duchess of Westminster makes first appearance after announcing pregnancy
Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video

Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of ‘Azizam’ music video
Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital

Explore haunting remains of Guernsey’s WWII German Underground Hospital
Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See

Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable in grey hair in ‘Day Drinker’ first look: See
Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU
Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU
Chrome for Android receives significant redesign update
Chrome for Android receives significant redesign update
Blue Origin deploys Katy Perry into space with first all-female crew
Blue Origin deploys Katy Perry into space with first all-female crew
Meta faces antitrust trial: What's at stake?
Meta faces antitrust trial: What's at stake?
Samsung stops One UI 7 update globally amid user complaints
Samsung stops One UI 7 update globally amid user complaints
OpenAI's API update: Verified ID required to access future models
OpenAI's API update: Verified ID required to access future models
Apple to launch Vision Pro 2 with low latency wired connection: Report
Apple to launch Vision Pro 2 with low latency wired connection: Report
Apple to feature Mac-like features in iPadOS 19
Apple to feature Mac-like features in iPadOS 19
Apple, Nvidia ‘breathe sigh of relief' as US exempts electronic tariffs
Apple, Nvidia ‘breathe sigh of relief' as US exempts electronic tariffs
ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit
Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit
Apple to release Siri upgrade alongside iPhone 17 series launch: Report
Apple to release Siri upgrade alongside iPhone 17 series launch: Report