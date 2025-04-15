Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs

Recently Jeff Bezos's space company, Blue Origin has created a lot of buzz especially after pop star Katy Perry and five other women, including Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez took a trip to space.
They were joined by Amanda Nguyen, a civil rights advocate, Kerianne Flynn, a film producer and Aisha Bowe, an entrepreneur who also worked as a rocket scientist at NASA.
This group of women made an incredible journey to the edge of space, flying more than 60 miles above the Earth’s surface.
The rocket launched from western Texas just after 8:30am and safely landed back on Earth about 10 minutes later.
After this trip, many people must be wondering how much such a journey costs and who can actually afford or go on it.
So, if you're also wondering the same, then know that either you need to have a lot of money or you need to be someone very famous or influential to get an invitation as an honoured guest.
If someone wants to go on a space trip like Perry did, they will have to pay a refundable deposit of $150,000.
Earlier in 2021, Blue Origin had auctioned a seat on its first flight for $28 million.
Just like Blue Origin, other space tourism companies are also offering space trips but at very high prices.
Virgin Galactic is charging $450,000 for a short 90-minute ride to space, meanwhile, another company called Space Perspective is offering a longer, 6-hour trip to the edge of space for $125,000 per person.