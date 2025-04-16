Peru sentences former President Ollanta Humala, wife to 15 years imprisonment

Peru's former President Ollanta Humala has been found guilty in money laundering case.
As reported by BBC, on Tuesday, April 15, a court has made a ruling to imprisoned Humala and the the first lady for 15 years.
The decision was made after the case was in trail for three years, which stated that the 62-year-old has accepted illegal funds from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to finance his election campaigns in 2006 and 2011.
Humala's wife Nadine Heradia, who co-founded the Nationalist Party with the ex-President, was also found guilty of money laundering and was given the same sentence.
According to Peru's authorities, Nadine has sought asylum in Brazil and would be travelling there with her son.
Moment after the ruling was announced, the judiciary ordered Humala to start serving his sentence immediately and be sent to prison.
President Humala political journey:
Ollanta Humala, a former army officer, who fought against the Maoist Shining Path rebels, first came to national prominence in 2000, when he led a short-lived military rebellion against then-President Alberto Fujimori.
In 2006, he ran for the president seat with the help of Venezuelan president at the time Hugo Chávez, and prosecutors alleged that the politician had accepted illegal funding from him as well.
Following that, Humala once again ran for the presidency in 2011, where he emerged victorious against right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori, and his term lasted till 2016.