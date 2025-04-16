5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

There are several quirky and bizarre festivals that take place all over the world, which are unique to their locations.
Along with boosting tourism and country's economy, festivals help in community building and are a great way to preserve local traditions.
Many tourists chose to visit new countries around festival seasons as its a great way to interact with new people and experience local culture.
Here are top 5 festivals around the world known for their bizarreness:
1. Hokkai Heso Matsuri, Japan
Known as Belly Button Festival and inspired by its geographical location, Hokkai Heso Matsuri is a unique summer festival held in Furano City, Hokkaido, Japan.
The name is due to Furano location at the centre of Hokkaido, which is similar to a belly button in a body.
In July, the streets of the city get filled with dancers, who paints their bodies as faces and dress in bright colours to march in a lively parade, with a large straw hats that hide their face.
2. Boryeong Mud Festival
It is an annual summer festival held in Boryeong, South Korea, where locals participate in unique mud related activities as they believe that the region's mud has therapeutic and cosmetic benefits.
It is typically held in July and August, where participants can indulge in mud baths, mud massages, and water gun fights.
3. Scarecrow Fest, USA
Held in October, multiple regions of the US celebrates Scarecrow fest.
Not only the festival focuses on the spooky characters, but let locals participate in arts & crafts, including live entertainment, a carnival, along with "make-your-own" scarecrow station.
4. Lopburi Monkey Festival, Thailand
In Lopburi, north of Bangkok, mischievous monkeys invade the temple, and is celebrated on the last Sunday of November
The Lopburi Monkey Festival is meant to celebrate the Hindu-god Hanuman , where all the monkeys surrounding the temple are allowed to roam freely and eat sunflower seeds.
Along with that, lavish banquet are thrown for the animals consisting of dozens of monkey-friendly treats including fruits, salads, and many other delights.
5. Lazarim Carnival, Portugal
Unlike other festivals held in Portugal, Lazarim Carnial is celebrated with incredibly large Celtic wooden masks.
The masks are worn by people called "caretos," which means disguised as the devil, and the festivities include satirical performances and traditional dance.