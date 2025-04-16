5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 16, 2025

Every country has a unique way to celebrate its culture and people with different festivals and carnivals

5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world
5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

There are several quirky and bizarre festivals that take place all over the world, which are unique to their locations.

Along with boosting tourism and country's economy, festivals help in community building and are a great way to preserve local traditions.

Many tourists chose to visit new countries around festival seasons as its a great way to interact with new people and  experience local culture.

Here are top 5 festivals around the world known for their bizarreness:

1. Hokkai Heso Matsuri, Japan

5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

Known as Belly Button Festival and inspired by its geographical location, Hokkai Heso Matsuri is a unique summer festival held in Furano City, Hokkaido, Japan.

The name is due to Furano location at the centre of Hokkaido, which is similar to a belly button in a body.

In July, the streets of the city get filled with dancers, who paints their bodies as faces and dress in bright colours to march in a lively parade, with a large straw hats that hide their face.

2. Boryeong Mud Festival

5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

It is an annual summer festival held in Boryeong, South Korea, where locals participate in unique mud related activities as they believe that the region's mud has therapeutic and cosmetic benefits.

It is typically held in July and August, where participants can indulge in mud baths, mud massages, and water gun fights.

3. Scarecrow Fest, USA

5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

Held in October, multiple regions of the US celebrates Scarecrow fest.

Not only the festival focuses on the spooky characters, but let locals participate in arts & crafts, including live entertainment, a carnival, along with "make-your-own" scarecrow station.

4.  Lopburi Monkey Festival, Thailand

5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

In Lopburi, north of Bangkok, mischievous monkeys invade the temple, and is celebrated on the last Sunday of November

The Lopburi Monkey Festival is meant to celebrate the Hindu-god Hanuman , where all the monkeys surrounding the temple are allowed to roam freely and eat sunflower seeds.

Along with that, lavish banquet are thrown for the animals consisting of dozens of monkey-friendly treats including fruits, salads, and many other delights.

5. Lazarim Carnival, Portugal

5 most bizarre festivals celebrated all around the world

Unlike other festivals held in Portugal, Lazarim Carnial is celebrated with incredibly large Celtic wooden masks.

The masks are worn by people called "caretos," which means disguised as the devil, and the festivities include satirical performances and traditional dance.

Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'
Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues

Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues
WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics

WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics
UK Supreme Court clarifies legal definition of woman: ‘biological sex’
UK Supreme Court clarifies legal definition of woman: ‘biological sex’
Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech
Biden slams Trump for destroying SSA in first post-presidency speech
Peru sentences former President Ollanta Humala, wife to 15 years imprisonment
Peru sentences former President Ollanta Humala, wife to 15 years imprisonment
World’s tallest bridge to open in China
World’s tallest bridge to open in China
Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Birmingham’s bin strike fallout: Council rushes to clear 22,000 tonnes of trash
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Prisons in England, Wales nearly full as overcrowding reaches breaking point
Ancient oak tree in London cut down by Toby Carvery amid safety concerns
Ancient oak tree in London cut down by Toby Carvery amid safety concerns
Andrew Tate hit with civil lawsuit as women demand justice for alleged abuse
Andrew Tate hit with civil lawsuit as women demand justice for alleged abuse
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip price revealed: Here’s what it really costs
Spanish couple arrested for selling exotic cats online
Spanish couple arrested for selling exotic cats online
China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs
China urges Vietnam to unite against US ‘unilateral bullying’ tariffs
IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List
IRS extends tax filing deadline in over 10 states due to disasters: List