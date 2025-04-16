RuneScape: Dragonwilds early access release on Steam

RuneScape's Dragonwilds allow you to play solo or online cooperatively with up to three other friends

Jagex has released its open-world survival crafting spin-off game RuneScape: Dragonwilds, into early access.

RuneScape developer Jagex on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, revealed that Dragondwilds is an open-world survival crafting spin-off game set in the RuneScape universe, but it’s not an MMO.

To note, you can play solo or online cooperatively with up to three other friends.

The hybrid approach to solo or co-op in an open-world survival environment is relatable to other such games like Valheim, LEGO Fortnite, Enshrouded, and several other survival games.

“On RuneScape’s forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken. Gather, build, skill and craft to survive in this cooperative (1-4) survival crafting game. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can they hope to slay the Dragon Queen — alone or with allies,” reads its description on Steam.

Jagex Executive Producer Jesse America stated, "We have been working hard to develop an entirely new type of RuneScape experience that ignites fans’ passion, creativity and love for questing, and provides them with an all-new RuneScape adventure to discover. And this is just the start of our development journey.”

"Throughout Early Access, we will be updating the game regularly with new content and features, while listening closely to the community to deliver an iconic open-world survival crafting game that is loved equally by our biggest RuneScape fans and new players alike," Jesse added.

To note, RuneScape: Dragonwilds supports up to four players in a world, and when you're creating one, you will be asked whether you want it to be solo, open to friends, or public.

