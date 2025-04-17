xAI rolls out ‘memory’ feature to Grok for improved user experience 

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is aligning its Grok chatbot with leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.
xAI announced a “memory” feature on Wednesday, April 16 2025, for Grok. It allows the bot to remember details from previous chats with a user, offering an improved user experience.
If you ask Grok for recommendations now, it will offer you more personalised responses.
Similarly, the ChatGPT memory feature, recently received a significant upgrade to reference a user’s entire chat history.
Taking to X, Grok stated, “Memories are transparent.”
“You can see exactly what Grok knows and choose what to forget,” Grok added.
Now, whenever any user asks for any recommendation or advice, they will receive a personalised response.
Grok AI memory feature availability:
Grok’s recently introduced memory feature is now available in beta on Grok.com and the Grok iOS and Android apps; however, EU or U.K users won’t be able to access it.
It is pertinent to mention that users can also turn it off from the Data Controls page after launching the settings menu.
Individual “memories” can be removed by selecting the icon underneath the memory from the Grok chat interface on the web.
xAI further mentioned that it’s currently working to launch the memory feature to the Grok experience on X.