Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9

Apple is all set to release the eagerly awaited iPhone 17 lineup at "Awe dropping" event scheduled on September 9, 2025.
The forthcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, possibly the thinnest iPhone ever.
As per Bloomberg, the device is likely to measure up to 5.5mm thick, much slimmer than the iPhone 16 Pro at 8.25mm. It weighs 145 grams, which is lighter than the recent iPhones.
iPhone 17 Air specs (expected)
The iPhone 17 air is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display, placed between the iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro, with possible higher RAM, tantalising hues that never fail to captivate users.
Moreover, the forthcoming device will reportedly have iOS 26’s Adaptive Power to extend battery life.
To achieve its ultra-thin design, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to limit it to a single rear camera, though all iPhone 17 models could get a 24MP front camera.
Further reports suggested that the Air will be powered by A19 chip with 12GB RAM. A new silicon-anode battery could boost efficiency.
iPhone 17 Air price (expected)
Apple iPhone 17 Air is likely to cost $900, potentially replacing the iPhone Plus series.