TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats

In a significant update, TikTok has recently expanded its direct messaging (DM) features, offering users more ways of interacting with others.
On Friday, TikTok told Techcrunch that the recently introduced feature lets users enable voice notes of up to 60 seconds.
Additionally, it allows users to send up to nine images and videos in both one-to-one and group chats.
This latest update aligns the Byte-Dance-owned company’s messaging experience with platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, where voice notes are widely available.
It lets users capture the latest videos, or photos or select from their camera roll, and edit content before sharing.
First-time message requests can’t include personal images or videos; only TikTok content can be sent initially.
It is pertinent to mention that TikTok also includes automated systems to prevent sharing of nude images: senders are prevented from sharing them, and recipients won’t receive them, and they won’t be visible to recipients.
While DMs are only limited to teens under 16, users above 16 will receive additional protections, while adults can switch safety features in settings.
These significant changes came after TikTok launched group chats and Creator Chat Rooms, further solidifying its position as a space for wider social interaction.