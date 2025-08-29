Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas

In a significant update, Nova Scotia has released the new mobile app to ensure residents in remote areas with less or no cellular coverage can still get vital emergency alerts.
Residents in rural areas have long reported issues getting alerts during hurricanes and floods. Cumberland Mayor Rod Gilroy stated, “It’ll certainly cover a gap in the system that’s desperately needed,” mentioning larger areas of his municipality still have poor service.
It is currently investing in new towers to enhance coverage, with four planned for Cumberland and six for Guysborough by 2026.
Minister of Emergency Management Kim Masland underscored the significance of timely alerts in saving lives, as emergencies in the province are becoming more frequent.
The app further fulfills a Mass Casualty Commission advice for the betterment of public education on emergency warnings.
The latest technology is developed with Alberta-based Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc.
According to the officials, the app comes as a pivotal step for tourism, safety, and economic growth.
Availability
The NS Alert app, accessible for free on Google Play and Apple, enables devices connected only to older 3G networks or Wi-Fi to receive emergency alerts from the national Alert Ready system, which requires LTE or 5G.
Moreover, the recently launched app is able to translate alerts into 32 languages.