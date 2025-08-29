Home / Sci-Tech

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report



Samsung has reportedly launched an update for its messaging app for the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup in South Korea.

The update brings the latest bubble emoji feature to make conversations more fluent and expressive.

Earlier this year, the South Korean based tech giant would halt its Messages app, making Google Messages the default texting platform on the Galaxy S25 lineup.

However, the latest update indicates that Samsung will continue supporting its own app for now.

The bubble emoji feature automatically adds relevant emojis around a text bubble, with two below and one above the message to make your conversations more dynamic.

To check if the feature is working, users can check the app’s settings and look for the bubble emoji switch. Once allowed, the app will show matching emojis around messages within chats.

However, it remains unclear if the company plans to introduce it to other Galaxy models or additional markets.

Currently, users outside South Korea can monitor the Galaxy Store updates page. If launched across regions, Galaxy owners will be able to install the new variant of Samsung Messages and begin using bubble emojis.

Samsung is expected to expand its new build to the global market in the near future.

