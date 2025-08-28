Home / Sci-Tech

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text

Unlike competitors’ X’s “Articles,” which are limited to Premium subscribers, Threads’ feature is available to all users during testing

Threads is currently experimenting with a new feature that enables users to share long-form text.

Meta-owned platform has confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday regarding this feature.

With this update, users will be able to post several updates in a thread, and users can also attach a block of text to a single post, simplifying to share thoughts, book excerpts, and news snippets.

Initially spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, the feature allows users to style longer text and share content that would be available on platforms such as Substack, reducing common workarounds like sharing screenshots of text from the Notes app.

Threads user Robert P. Nickson displayed the feature, which shows a snippet of text within a post that viewers can click to diversify and read properly.

Unlike competitors’ X’s “Articles,” which are limited to Premium subscribers, Threads’ feature is available to all users during testing.

However, Threads is currently only supporting text format, whereas X’s variant includes images and videos. Meta is reportedly planning to expand multimedia support in the near future.

The latest feature adds to Threads’ rapidly growing list of tools launched since 2024, such as advanced AI features, DMs, custom feeds, and more, aiming to advance its platform.

