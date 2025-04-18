Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his daughter Bella's third birthday on Friday, April 18.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account and shared a heartfelt moment as a loving father which melted everyone's heart.

The 40-year-old player posted a picture of himself with his youngest daughter Bella in which both are seen embracing and smiling at each other while lying on the grass.

Along with sharing a picture, the Portuguese star wrote sweet caption for his daughter in Spanish, which translates to, "Happy birthday, my love! Our love is always with you."

Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016.

CR7 and Georgina publicly announced they were expecting their first baby together on July 18, 2017.

Before that, in June 2017 Ronaldo had welcomed twins through surrogacy.

Later that year, on November 12, 2017, Ronaldo and Georgina had their first child together, a daughter named Alana Martina.

The couple then announced they were expecting their second child in October 2021 and in April 2022, Georgina gave birth to the twins, one was a girl named Bella. Sadly, the baby boy did not survive and died during childbirth.

Despite everything, Ronaldo and Georgina have neither gotten married nor shared any news of an engagement with the public.

However, recently Georgina gave a big hint about their engagement by posting a picture on her story, showing a beautiful ring on the finger that is usually used for engagement rings.

Along with the photo, she added the words in Arabic, “And keep evil away from us, Amen.”

