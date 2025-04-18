UK tourists in Canada could face fines for this common habit

Canada has been recognized as one of the top places to visit this year

If you're also planning to visit Canada, you should be cautious because even a small common mistake could lead to a fine.

One major thing to watch out for is the drinking rules. Unlike in the UK, where having a drink outdoors is pretty normal, in Canada beer, wine and spirits are sold only through provincially-run or private liquor stores.

Canada also has strict rules against drinking in public. In the UK, it's common to drink outside but in Canada, if you're caught with an open bottle on the street, you could face a fine of $100 CAD (approximately £54).

This rule is meant to keep public areas cleaner and safer. Also, when you’re shopping in Canada, price shown on the item isn’t the total amount you’ll pay.

Taxes aren’t included in the shelf price like they usually are in the UK.

So, when you go to pay, extra charges like sales tax get added and the final price ends up being higher than what you first saw which is 13% more than the actual price.

Also, in Canada, tipping is a normal and expected part of the culture.

Unlike in the UK where many restaurants already include service charges, in Canada you’re expected to leave a tip usually 10–20% for services like dining, haircuts and taxis.

