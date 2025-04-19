ChatGPT brings ‘memory’ to personalise web searches

OpenAI has silently introduced a significant upgrade to ChatGPT’s “memory” again.
ChatGPT manufacturer latest “Memory with Search,” feature enables ChatGPT to recall your memories.
It remembers your past conversations, such as your favourite hobby, food, and more to deliver a personalised response, when asked.
The update comes after OpenAI introduced the Memory tool in ChatGPT, enabling users to reference their chat history.
The latest upgrade seems to be a part of OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to distinguish ChatGPT from competitor chatbots such as Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini.
The company explained in its documentation, that once you enable the Memory with Search feature, a user types in a prompt that needs a web search.
Afterwards, ChatGPT will rewrite the prompt into the search bar that “may also leverage relevant information from memories” to “make the query better and more useful.”
Notably, users can disable Memory with Search in the ChatGPT settings menu at any time.
However, it remains to be clear which users have received the latest feature, as some accounts on X (formerly Twitter) reported that they started to receive Memory with Search at the beginning of this week.