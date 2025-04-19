Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist

Angel Reese, the WNBA star has picked out a Barbie-inspired, all pink Juicy Couture outfit with a retro 2000s vibe to wear on her 23rd birthday which is coming up soon.
The player took to her Instagram account and made her fans both surprised and excited by revealing her unique birthday bash.
Although her birthday is on May 6, she plans to celebrate it a few days earlier on May 3 by throwing a party at a trendy place in Chicago called Hidden Gem.
On the party flyer, Reese has styled like a magazine cover model of a fake magazine named Angel.
In the image, she's wearing a pink Juicy Couture outfit with a furry long-sleeve top, a matching mini skirt, knee-high boots and a fuzzy hat.
Guests are expected to follow a dress code based on the "Y2K vibes only" theme.
Fans are invited too!
The key thing to know is if you want to meet your favourite player, then you also have the chance to attend the party but you'll need to buy a ticket through Eventbrite.
The event will not just have fans as celebrity guests are also expected to attend.
Is Angel Reese dating someone?
Reese recently created a lot of buzz among her fans by sharing a short four-word message that hinted she might be in a relationship.
On April 1, Reese tweeted "I miss my man," and because it was April Fools' Day, many fans thought it was a joke.
However, some fans still speculated that Reese might be subtly hinting at being in a relationship that hasn't been publicly announced.
Back in October, she made it clear that she wouldn’t enter another public relationship unless she’s getting married.