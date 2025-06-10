Emma Raducanu shines on home turf with dominant Queen’s Club victory

Emma Raducanu started her grass-court singles season with strong victory against Cristina Bucsa at Queen's tournament.
After resting for two weeks following her big loss to Iga Swiatek at the French Open, she returned refreshed and full of energy.
Raducanu easily defeated Spanish player Cristina with scores of 6-1, 6-2 on the Andy Murray Arena.
Proud moment for Raducanu on home turf:
The 22-year-old said it felt "very special" to play at this tournament in her home country, as per BBC Sports.
She further expressed, "For us girls to have this tournament here finally, after watching the TV and seeing the men play [here], is really nice."
During her match, fans shouted, "Emma, we love you!" which boosted her confidence and in return she smiled and cheered back at them.
After winning the match, Raducanu even wrote "home turf" with a smiley face on the camera.
She now hope to become the first British woman to win the Queen's Club trophy since Ann Jones in 1969.
Raducanu's next opponent could be Barbora Krejcikova, who won Wimbledon before.
Apart from Raducanu, three other British players including Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Sonay Kartal all made it to the last 16 of the tournament.