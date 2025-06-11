Rory McIlroy admits motivation struggle after Masters win

Rory Mcllroy admits that his recent poor performance in golf has made him realise he needs to focus and improve at the upcoming US Open.
After achieving huge career milestone by winning the Masters tournament in April which completed his career Grand Slam, he found hard to stay motivated.
Since then, his results have greatly disappointed his fans.
He finished 47th at the US PGA Championship and didn’t even qualify to continue playing at the Canadian Open, falling short by 12 shots.
Mcllroy ready to refocus after recent setbacks:
The 36-year-old said, "I think it's trying to have a little bit of amnesia and forget about what happened six weeks ago [at the Masters], then just trying to find the motivation to go back out there and work as hard as I've been working," as per BBC Sports.
Mcllroy went on to share, "I worked incredibly hard on my game from October last year all the way up until April this year."
"It was nice to sort of see the fruit of my labour come to fruition and have everything happen," the player added.
McIlroy also explained that he has "always been a player that struggles" to perform immediately after a big win.
He also said that he now wants to focus on the future and try to win the US Open for the second time, which will take place at Oakmont Country Club.